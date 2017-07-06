World
Search
Sign In
Diet/NutritionEating Sugar During Pregnancy Is Linked to Kids' Allergies
celebritiesAndrew Garfield Facing Backlash for Saying He's Gay 'Without the Physical Act'
Andrew Garfield attends the screening of 'Hacksaw Ridge' at Picturehouse Central on January 18, 2017 in London, England.
GadgetsSamsung’s Rumored Next Bet Faces An Amazon-Sized Challenge
Exercise/Fitness4 Unexpected Ways Summer Heat Affects Your Body
Mixed race athlete pouring water bottle on herself on sports field
Riot police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade.
Riot police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade.  John Macdougal—AFP/Getty Images
Germany

Police Unleash Water Cannons After G20 Protests Get Violent

Associated Press
3:12 PM ET

(HAMBURG, Germany) — German police have used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hamburg after being attacked with bottles and stones by some marchers protesting the Group of 20 summit.

Police say they repeatedly asked a group of hardcore anti-capitalist demonstrators to remove their masks Thursday evening, to no avail. They then decided to separate the group from the rest of the several thousand-strong demonstration.

Black-hooded protesters attacked a police vehicle with bottles and bricks, breaking its window.

The violence broke out near the start of the demonstration at a riverside plaza used for Hamburg's weekly fish market.

More than 100,000 protesters are expected in Hamburg for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME