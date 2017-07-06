Indiana Firefighter Who Shot Neighbor 4 Times Won't Be Charged

An Indianapolis firefighter who shot his neighbor four times after the man pulled out a handgun will not face charges.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Dean Keller, an 18-year veteran of the local fire department, acted in self-defense, the Indianapolis Star reports.

The shooting represented the culmination of a years-long feud between Keller and his neighbor, Jeffrey Weigle, according to the Star , and this particular incident involved a dispute over a fence on Keller’s property line.

The June 27 fight was captured on video, which shows the two men arguing before Weigle drove away on a lawnmower. When Keller approached the fence, Weigle returned and drew a handgun out of his pocket, the prosecutor’s office said, according to ABC News . "Upon seeing Weigle's handgun, Keller drew his handgun and fired at Weigle," the office said.

Weigle is still in critical condition, according to ABC News. The prosecutor’s office said it will determine whether he will face charges “if and when he recovers.”

The two men have fought more than a dozen times since 2009, the Star reported, and both were arrested on battery charges after a clash in 2011.

“The decision to not file charges on Keller was a simple application of Indiana law and should not be looked upon as condoning the behavior of either party,” Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper told the Star .