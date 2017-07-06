Politics
Walter M. Shaub Jr.
In this Jan. 23, 2017 file photo, Walter M. Shaub Jr., director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Donald Trump’s attorneys originally wanted him to submit an updated financial disclosure without certifying the information as true, according to correspondence with the Office of Government Ethics.  J. Scott Applewhite—AP
White House

Top Government Ethics Official Resigns After White House Clashes

Alana Abramson
1:30 PM ET

The Director of the Office of U.S. Government Ethics announced his resignation on Thursday.

Walter Shaub Jr.'s resignation is effective as of July 19, he wrote in his resignation letter. Shaub's letter did not include a reason for his departure, but he had previously clashed with the White House.

Shaub is joining the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance reform group, as Senior Director of Ethics, the organized announced Thursday.

“In working with the current administration, it has become clear to me that we need improvements to the existing ethics program," Shaub said in a release from the Campaign Legal Center. "I look forward to working toward that aim at Campaign Legal Center, as well as working on ethics reforms at all levels of government.”

Shaub, who previously served under George W. Bush and Barack Obama praised his staff in the resignation letter he submitted to President Trump.

"The great privilege and honor of my career has been to lead [The Office of Government Ethics'] staff and the community of ethics officials in the federal executive branch," Shaub wrote in the letter, which he posted on Twitter. "I am grateful for the efforts of this dedicated and patriotic assembly of public servants and I am proud to have served with them."

