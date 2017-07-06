Another 'Oops' Moment? Rick Perry Quote on Supply and Demand Mocked

Rick Perry, U.S. secretary of energy, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Energy Secretary Rick Perry has a reputation for verbal gaffes, so the internet pounced on his latest remarks.

In a visit to a coal-fired power plant in West Virginia, the former Texas governor and two-time presidential candidate appeared to misstate a fundamental economic principle.

"Here’s a little economics lesson: supply and demand. You put the supply out there and the demand will follow," Perry said, according to a reporter on the scene.

DOE Rick Perry at coal plant:'Here’s a little economics lesson: supply and demand. You put the supply out there and the demand will follow.' - Taylor Kuykendall (@taykuy) July 6, 2017

Though the broader context of Perry's remarks was not yet available, many on the internet used the poorly worded sentence to criticize Perry, who infamously forgot part of his own platform during a 2011 presidential debate . (The Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment.)

I'm starting to think that Rick Perry was the inspiration for Will Ferrell's impersonation of George W. Bush. https://t.co/54UAXWk3UY - Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) July 6, 2017

not to hit him with a low blow but yes, unsurprisingly, Rick Perry got a D in 'Principles of Economics' at TxA&M https://t.co/uTf1U9GxWt https://t.co/sQcHg97X8O - Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) July 6, 2017

If Rick Perry really believes that’s how supply and demand works, he’s exactly as dumb as we all thought back in 2012. - Chris Fuhrmeister (@ccfuhr) July 6, 2017

Perry is in West Virginia on an energy tour, his first official visit to the state. He is touring local facilities and participating in discussions about ways to increase energy infrastructure in the state.