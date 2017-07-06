Newsfeed
celebrities

Andrew Garfield Facing Backlash for Saying He's Gay 'Without the Physical Act'

Megan McCluskey
3:07 PM ET

Andrew Garfield has come under fire for controversial comments he reportedly made about his sexuality during a wide-ranging NT Platform discussion Monday.

While answering questions about his role in the ongoing London production of Angels in America, the 33-year-old actor allegedly stated that he is "a gay man right now, just without the physical act – that’s all," according to Britain's Gay Times magazine.

Garfield plays Prior Walter — a young gay man living with AIDS in 1980s New York City — in the revival of the Tony Kushner play, a part he said he prepared for by watching RuPaul's Drag Race. "My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday — I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," he said.

The Amazing Spider-Man alum also spoke about being unsure he was right for the role. "As far as I know, I am not a gay man," he said. "Maybe I'll have an awakening later in my life, which I'm sure will be wonderful and I'll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I'm secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?"

The exact tone of Garfield's remarks is unclear, but following the panel, some took to Twitter to criticize the actor's comments.

