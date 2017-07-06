TelevisionGame of Thrones' Missandei on Grey Worm Romance: 'These Two Have Always Hidden Behind Their Duty'
The Iron Throne display at the Hall of Faces presented by the HBO hit series "Game of Thrones" at Comic-Con International - Day 3 on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California.  Daniel Knighton—FilmMagic/Getty Images
Television

Westeros Is Coming to the Real World Thanks to Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition

Christian Holub / Entertainment Weekly
12:55 PM ET

One of Game of Thrones' biggest achievements is making its medieval fantasy world seem immersive and real. Soon, however, you won’t need to trek to the HBO drama’s real-world filming locations in Northern Ireland or Morocco to get a taste of Westeros: This fall, HBO is teaming up with GES to launch Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition, which will bring sets, props, costumes, and more to fans around the world.

GES’ team will work with HBO to create sets that feel just like iconic Westeros environments. Specific exhibits will revolve around locales like the North, Meereen, Castle Black, and the Iron Throne Room of King’s Landing, among others.

Game of Thrones has truly become a worldwide phenomenon, with fans avidly watching the show throughout all corners of the globe,” HBO global licensing director Jeff Peters said in a statement. “Based on the stellar work GES has done with previous entertainment partners, we think this exhibition is going to be something fans will love, regardless of which part of the world they call home, and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to visit and celebrate the incredible craftsmanship of the talented Game of Thrones production team.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO July 16. Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition is set to kick off in Europe this fall, with specific locations and dates to be announced soon. Check out an exclusive preview of the exhibition above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

