Massachusetts

'Potentially Explosive Material' Detected on Truck at Hanscom Air Force Base

Associated Press
12:30 PM ET

(HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass.) — Portions of an Air Force base in Massachusetts have been evacuated over security concerns about a truck.

In a message on Hanscom Air Force Base's website, security forces said they became concerned Thursday morning during a routine vehicle inspection at a gate.

State police said the screening found indicators of potentially hazardous material. The truck is owned by Big Foot Moving & Storage. A woman who answered the phone at the company's Acton headquarters said, "We don't know what's going on."

The base closed the gate and evacuated several nearby base facilities.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say they closed an exit on a road leading to the base, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Boston.

Hanscom Field, a commercial airport adjacent to the base, remained operational.

