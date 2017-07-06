Newsfeed
Sports

Golf Champ Danielle Kang Redefines Victory By Eating Pho Out Of Her Trophy

Cady Lang
2:14 PM ET

All hail Danielle Kang, a golfer who took home her first major win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday but also proved that she was a champion both on and off the green when she celebrated her victory by eating a meal of pho out of her trophy.

While it's not uncommon for athletes and luminaries to use their trophies as eating receptacles (Jay Z drinking cognac out of his Grammy or Blackhawks player Andrew Desjardins eating Lucky Charms out of the Stanley Cup,) Kang's choice to eat pho out of her trophy has definitely raised the bar for celebratory eating.

See Kang's pho-filled trophy below.

Pho out of the trophy... 🤔 @daniellekang Pic credit @themichellewie

A post shared by Alex Kang (@alexkang1234) on

