U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebrityPrince Harry: We Could All Benefit From Taking Time to 'Process Our Thoughts'
BRITAIN-ROYALS
celebritiesHere's What Everyone in Taylor Swift's Squad Did on 4th of July Instead of Her Annual Party
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Massachusetts'Potentially Explosive Material' Detected on Truck at Hanscom Air Force Base
MusicKesha Doesn't Hold Back About Her Depression in Powerful Comeback Music Video
2017 Firefly Music Festival
The outside of the house in Loganville where the bodies were found on Thursday, July 6.
The outside of the house in Loganville where the bodies were found on Thursday, July 6.  Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department
Crime

Police Say 4 Children, 1 Man Found Stabbed to Death at Home

Emily Weyrauch
11:53 AM ET

Four children and one man are dead after an apparent stabbing in a home outside of Atlanta. Another child with severe injuries was taken to a local hospital.

The victims were found dead in Loganville, Georgia on Thursday morning after an adult female called the Gwinnett County Police Department at 4:47 a.m., the police said.

A woman who said she is the mother of the children is being questioned by the police. That person told police the adult male victim, who was in his mid 30s, was the children's biological father.

"Right now we believe we have everybody involved in this crime," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene.

The children killed in the incident all appear to be under the age of 10, according to the police.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME