The outside of the house in Loganville where the bodies were found on Thursday, July 6. Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

Four children and one man are dead after an apparent stabbing in a home outside of Atlanta. Another child with severe injuries was taken to a local hospital.

The victims were found dead in Loganville, Georgia on Thursday morning after an adult female called the Gwinnett County Police Department at 4:47 a.m., the police said.

A woman who said she is the mother of the children is being questioned by the police. That person told police the adult male victim, who was in his mid 30s, was the children's biological father.

"Right now we believe we have everybody involved in this crime," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene.

The children killed in the incident all appear to be under the age of 10, according to the police.