this week in health

This Week in Health: Hiking, Dancing and Armpit Tattoos

Mandy Oaklander
2:41 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

If you've been searching for the motivation to work out, try clicking around the new TIME Guide to Exercise. There, you'll learn the science-backed ways to get the most from your workout and make the habit stick for life. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Why hiking is the perfect mind-body workout

Bethan Mooney for TIME 

Take a hike! The uneven terrain of hiking trails and the health benefits of being in nature make it a great mind-body workout. You'll even use 28% more energy hiking than you will by walking on flat ground.

You Asked: What type of contact lenses should I wear?

They're pricey. But when it comes to eye health and comfort, daily disposables are tough to beat.

Dancing is the best thing you can do for your body

Bethan Mooney for TIME 

It burns loads of calories. But dancing—especially with someone else—also comes with more unexpected health benefits, like better mood, less anxiety and a sharper brain.

These heartburn drugs are linked to a higher risk of early death

People who use proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) to relieve heartburn and indigestion may be putting their health at risk, suggests a new study.

Can chocolate really help your workout?

Bethan Mooney for TIME 

Eating chocolate and drinking chocolate milk have a reputation for helping people recover after a workout. As it turns out, that might just be too good to be true. Here's what to eat instead.

Armpit tattoos are the most surprising trend of the summer—but are they safe?

They're popping up all over Instagram. But these eye-catching inkings may come with a disturbing risk.

4 weird ways to work out

Bethan Mooney for TIME 

Have you ever wanted to jog through an art museum while dodging priceless statues, or ride a stationary bike underwater? Now, you can. Here are other unusual ways to spice up your exercise routine.

Teen birth rates in the U.S. hit a record low

Last year there were fewer teenage births in the United States than ever before, according to a new government report.

Follow TIME