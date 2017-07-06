Newsfeed
Music

Kesha Doesn't Hold Back About Her Depression in Powerful Comeback Music Video

Raisa Bruner
12:28 PM ET

It's been a long four years for Kesha, the pop singer of "TiK ToK" and "We R Who We R" fame. Embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke, the previously prolific singer-songwriter had refrained from releasing any new music.

Until today. On Thursday, Kesha sent her new single "Praying" into the world, accompanied with a music video. Produced with Ryan Lewis (best known for Macklemore), Ben Abraham, and Andrew Joslyn, with a video directed by Swedish mastermind Jonas Åkerlund, Kesha does not hide her recent battle, instead choosing to preface the powerful piano ballad with a spoken-word preface discussing her struggles with depression and hopelessness, and how they've driven her musical comeback.

"What is the lesson? What is the point? God, give me a sign, or I have to give up. I can't do this anymore. Please just let me die," she intones, stranded and seeming lifeless in black-and-white on a raft in the middle of the ocean. (She also published an extended prelude on Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter.)

That dark intro, however, soon morphs into a powerful, colorful, and, yes, glitter-filled celebration of overcoming. "I'm proud of who I am," she sings in the uplifting piano ballad. "No more monsters; I can breathe again."

Fans are overjoyed. There's more to come to feed her fandom, too, which call themselves "Animals": Kesha also announced the imminent release of an album, Rainbow, on August 11.

