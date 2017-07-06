Newsfeed
celebrities

Here's What Everyone in Taylor Swift's Squad Did on 4th of July Instead of Her Annual Party

Cady Lang
12:34 PM ET

While Taylor Swift's annual 4th of July party has become one of the mainstays of the holiday like hot dogs and fireworks, it appears that the pop princess opted out of hosting her all-American (and highly Instagrammable) bash this year.

Social feeds were noticeably missing evidence of a "Taymerica" soiree, no hint of matching patriotic swimsuits or people on the inflatable waterslide, but perhaps the most significant indicator that Taylor wasn't hosting her annual party was the dispersion of her notoriously star-studded squad of models, musicians, and actors.

While Taylor maintained the low profile on social media that she's adopted of late, the rest of her squad appeared to have a pretty good holiday. See what everyone in Taylor's squad did on the 4th of July instead of heading to Rhode Island for her annual bash.

Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne partied in Paris with none other than Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West's sister, who as you might recall, released a video of Taylor Swift and Kanye West that re-ignited Kanye and Taylor's years-long feud.

💃🏼💃🏻🕺🏻 📸 @caradelevingne

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

The Haim sisters all appeared to celebrate the holiday in their own way, but sans water slide in Rhode Island.

camera head 🐚 happy 4th guys

A post shared by Danielle Haim (@daniellehaim) on

baby. got. burnt 🦀

A post shared by Este haim (@estehaim) on

coming for your heart in 2 DAYS!!!!!

A post shared by babyhaim (@babyhaim) on

Supermodel Gigi Hadid appeared to be in Los Angeles during the holiday.

July 5: #GigiHadid and @mariellemama out in LA.

A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on

While model Martha Hunt spent the holiday with supermodel Helena Christensen and visited an amusement park.

corn dogs n carnies 📸 @helenachristensen

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

While Blake Lively appeared to have a bouncy house, there was no Taylor in sight.

Party animals 🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Uzo Aduba opted to head to the beach this holiday.

Beach.

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on

Ed Sheeran showed no evidence of spending the 4th of July with Taylor, although he did commemorate the holiday on Instagram.

Reppin' on July 4th

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

It appears as though childhood friend Brit LaManna went boating in New Jersey.

A post shared by Brit LaManna (@britmaack) on

Ready for you 4th of July 💦

A post shared by Brit LaManna (@britmaack) on

And other longtime friend Abigail Anderson stayed in Nashville, Tennessee for the holiday.

