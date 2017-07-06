Here's What Everyone in Taylor Swift's Squad Did on 4th of July Instead of Her Annual Party

While Taylor Swift's annual 4th of July party has become one of the mainstays of the holiday like hot dogs and fireworks, it appears that the pop princess opted out of hosting her all-American (and highly Instagrammable) bash this year .

Social feeds were noticeably missing evidence of a "Taymerica" soiree, no hint of matching patriotic swimsuits or people on the inflatable waterslide, but perhaps the most significant indicator that Taylor wasn't hosting her annual party was the dispersion of her notoriously star-studded squad of models, musicians, and actors.

While Taylor maintained the low profile on social media that she's adopted of late, the rest of her squad appeared to have a pretty good holiday. See what everyone in Taylor's squad did on the 4th of July instead of heading to Rhode Island for her annual bash.

Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne partied in Paris with none other than Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West's sister, who as you might recall, released a video of Taylor Swift and Kanye West that re-ignited Kanye and Taylor's years-long feud .

💃🏼💃🏻🕺🏻 📸 @caradelevingne A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Honored to be gazing into the eyes of Natalie Portman #LucBessonMuses #Laureline #Mathilda #joiningtheranks @lucbesson @valerianmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

The Haim sisters all appeared to celebrate the holiday in their own way, but sans water slide in Rhode Island.

camera head 🐚 happy 4th guys A post shared by Danielle Haim (@daniellehaim) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

baby. got. burnt 🦀 A post shared by Este haim (@estehaim) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

coming for your heart in 2 DAYS!!!!! A post shared by babyhaim (@babyhaim) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Supermodel Gigi Hadid appeared to be in Los Angeles during the holiday.

July 5: #GigiHadid and @mariellemama out in LA. A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

While model Martha Hunt spent the holiday with supermodel Helena Christensen and visited an amusement park.

corn dogs n carnies 📸 @helenachristensen A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

While Blake Lively appeared to have a bouncy house, there was no Taylor in sight.

Party animals 🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

Uzo Aduba opted to head to the beach this holiday.

Beach. A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Ed Sheeran showed no evidence of spending the 4th of July with Taylor, although he did commemorate the holiday on Instagram.

Reppin' on July 4th A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

It appears as though childhood friend Brit LaManna went boating in New Jersey.

A post shared by Brit LaManna (@britmaack) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Ready for you 4th of July 💦 A post shared by Brit LaManna (@britmaack) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

And other longtime friend Abigail Anderson stayed in Nashville, Tennessee for the holiday.