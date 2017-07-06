Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
PoliticsPresident Trump Plays Domestic Politics in Europe
Capitol
animalsAnimal Control Lures Escaped 600-Pound Pig Home With Cheetos and Doritos
Pig on a farm
TelevisionWesteros Is Coming to the Real World Thanks to Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition
Comic-Con International 2016 - Day 3
TechWhy 'Pokemon Go' Matters One Year Later
Pokemon Go Launches In Japan
Close up of man filling out prescription
Close up of man filling out prescription JGI—Getty Images/Blend Images
opioids

These Counties Have the Most Opioid Prescriptions in the U.S.

Mahita Gajanan
1:22 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Opioid prescriptions in the United States vary widely from county to county, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC's Vital Signs report, published on Thursday, found that in 2015, 6 times more opioids per resident were doled out in counties with the highest prescribing rates than in the lowest-prescribing counties. Such a wide variation suggests doctors do not have consistent prescribing habits and that patients receive different care depending on where they live, according to the report.

Through analysis of county-level prescribing patterns in 2010 and 2015, CDC researchers found that higher amounts of opioids were prescribed in counties that included a larger number of white residents, more dentists and primary care physicians, a higher prevalence of diabetes and arthritis and higher unemployment. The counties also encompassed micropolitan areas, or smaller cities. Check out the map below to see the prescription variation.

CDC Vital Signs 

The map shows that several counties where the highest numbers of prescribed morphine milligram equivalents per person, which are the amount of opioids in milligrams, are located next to counties with the least amount of milligrams prescribed.

Counties with the highest milligrams prescribed per person in 2015 — between 959 and 5,543 morphine milligram equivalents — were scattered throughout the country, and formed clusters in areas, such as northern California, southern Nevada and parts of Tennessee going into Kentucky and West Virginia. Counties with the least morphine milligram equivalents — between 0.1 and 453 per person — had a larger concentration in western and southern Texas and parts of the midwest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME