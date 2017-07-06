Although she plays the ridiculously unlucky-in-love Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones , Sophie Turner seems to be over-the-moon for her real-life boyfriend Joe Jonas. During a recent interview with Marie Claire , the 21-year-old actor said she is "very happy" dating the DNCE frontman.

However, she did reveal one downside to their relationship. "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she said of being part of a celebrity couple. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news—how boring!"

Turner explained she doesn't even need to be out with Jonas to receive unwanted attention. "I find it really rude, and I will be rude back," she said, referring to fans who try to secretly take photos of her. "It's such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it…unless I look s—t!"

As for her and Jonas' fan moniker "Jophie," Turner said she's more on board with the nickname for her friendship with Thrones ' co-star Maisie Williams — who plays her onscreen sister Arya Stark. "I prefer "Mophie,'" she explained. "What's that thing they say? Relationships come and go but friendship is always there."