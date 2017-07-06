U.S.
Crime

4 Children Among 5 Stabbed to Death in Georgia Home

Associated Press
9:49 AM ET

(LOGANVILLE, Ga.) — Police found four young children and a man apparently stabbed to death in a home outside Atlanta and took the mother into custody early Thursday.

An adult described as the mother was detained by police after the bodies were found inside the home in Loganville, Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene.

"She was quickly taken into custody and right now she's at Gwinnett County Police Headquarters being interviewed," Pihera said.

"Right now we believe we have everybody involved in this crime," she said, adding that she does not want people in the community to think that a dangerous person is at large.

Early indications are that a knife was used to attack the five, though a medical examiner will make the final determination about the case of death, she said.

Another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they describe as serious, police said.

The woman was being interviewed by detectives, Pihera said. No charges have been announced.

Police said in a statement they do not know if the man found inside with the children was their father, but believe the family lived together at the house.

Police said a motive wasn't immediately known, and the children's ages weren't immediately available.

Photos provided by the police department showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision in Loganville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

