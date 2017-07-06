World
POLAND-US-TRUMP-MELANIA
First Lady Melania Trump is pictured during a meeting with Polish President's wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (Unseen) at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw on July 6, 2017.  ANDRZEJ HULIMKA—AFP/Getty Images
World

Melania Trump Says All People Should Be Allowed to Live 'Without Fear'

Associated Press
8:03 AM ET

First Lady Melania Trump warmed up the crowd in Poland's capital ahead of her husband's speech, saying that all people should be allowed to "live their lives without fear."

The first lady said Thursday that guaranteeing the "security" of the American people is the centerpiece of President Donald Trump's administration and that she hoped all around world could share in that safety.

She also touted a tour she took earlier in the day at a science center nearby in Warsaw where people came "to observer, experiment, to ask questions and seek answers" which she said should inspire people in both the United States and Poland.

Melania Trump, who is taking a prominent role in her husband's key overseas trip, also saluted the Polish people and their "beautiful country."

