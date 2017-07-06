Politics
politics

President Trump: U.S. Economy Is Making Everyone Rich Except Me

Associated Press
6:22 AM ET

President Donald Trump says that everyone is benefiting from a thriving U.S. economy, except for him.

Trump bragged about recent stock market gains as he addressed a summit with the leaders of the Three Seas Initiative in Warsaw, Poland.

But he says: "Personally I've picked up nothing."

He adds: "that's all right. Everyone else is getting very rich. That's ok, I'm very happy."

Trump gave his two adult sons and a senior executive control of his global real estate, property management and marketing empire when he took office in January. But Trump did not divest his businesses.

Instead he placed his financial assets in a trust that he can seize control of at any time.

