The Palace of Culture and Science, center, in central Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Donald Trump

Warsaw's Largest Building Had a Message for Donald Trump, Thanks to Greenpeace

Rachel Lewis
5:47 AM ET

Greenpeace greeted President Donald Trump to Poland with a message of defiance projected on the side of Warsaw's tallest building.

A video on YouTube shows the environmental activists projecting a huge 'No Trump, Yes Paris' onto the Palace of Culture and Science while onlookers take photographs. The slogan refers to Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement last month, which many said would weaken attempts to tackle global warming.

They also tweeted: "Dear. Mr Trump, welcome to Poland!"

The Associated Press reported that Trump was hoping for a friendlier welcome in Poland, despite his continued praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and skepticism over NATO. He is due to give a speech in the Krasinski Square on Thursday, near the site of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising. It's the first stop on a visit to Europe for the G20 summit, where he is expected to sit down for a hotly anticipated meeting with Putin.

Polish media have been reporting that one condition of Trump's visit was that he would be welcomed by cheering crowds. The Polish government apparently promised him a welcoming reception and are planning to bring in supporters from the rural areas to lend more voices to the horde.

"Poland is, in some ways, a poster child for some of the issues that the Trump administration has been stressing," Jeffrey Rathke, deputy director of the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the Associated Press. "They're betting that this relationship with the United States on defense will balance their concerns about the possible directions of U.S.-Russia policy."

Polish protestors have also been saying on twitter that they intend to go to the parade but turn their back on the American president as a form of protest.

