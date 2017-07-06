spaceSpaceX Successfully Launches a Communication Satellite on the Third Try
SpaceX Launch
VenezuelaMaduro Supporters Storm Venezuela's Congress and Attack Opposition Lawmakers
Franco Casella
ImmigrationHawaii State Attorneys Say Including Grandmas in Trump's Travel Ban is ‘Preposterous’
Travel Ban Hawaii
Justice DepartmentHobby Lobby Will Give Back 5,000 Smuggled Ancient Iraqi Artifacts
Hobby Lobby At Center Of Supreme Court Case Against Affordable Care Act Birth Control Clause
Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'
Tupac Shakur in a scene from the film 'Gridlock'd', 1997.  Gramercy Pictures—Getty Images
celebrities

A Previously Unseen Letter from Tupac to Madonna Is Being Put up For Auction

Dave Quinn / People
Jul 05, 2017

In 2015, Madonna made headlines when she admitted she had dated rapper Tupac Shakur years before his death. Now, an uncovered letter from the late star to the pop icon reveals that race was a big factor in their breakup.

On Wednesday, TMZ published portions of a previously unseen letter Tupac penned while at the Clinton Correctional Facility, where he was serving time on sexual abuse charges.

Tupac is incredibly candid in the note — dated Jan. 15, 1995, 4:30 a.m. and addressed simply to “M’ — often expressing his sorrow for their breakup and admitting he waited a long time to write the note because he was “struggling to find all the answers” so that he “wouldn’t leave any unanswered questions.”

“For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting,” Tupac wrote. “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”

Interview Magazine party(L-R) Raquel Welch, Madonna and Tupac Shakur at the Interview Magazine party, March 1, 1994 in New York. Patrick McMullan—Getty Images 

“I never meant to hurt you,” he added.

There are multiple apologies to Madonna throughout the letter and admissions of mistakes Tupac claimed he made. “I must apologize to you because like you said I haven’t been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being,” he said.

He explained he was angry after an interview Madonna gave in which she allegedly said, “‘I’m off to rehabilitate all the rappers & basketball players.’ ”

Read More: 20 Years After Tupac's Death: 'A Symbol of Possibility, of Life Cut Short'

“Those words cut me deep seeing how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself,” Tupac wrote. “It was at this moment out of hurt and a natural instinct to strike back and defend my heart and ego that I said a lot of things. …Can you feel me?”

“In the time since, as you can see, I have grown both spiritually and mentally,” Tupac continued. “It no longer matters how I’m perceived. Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with an extremely famous sex symbol.”

Towards the end of the letter, Tupac asked for Madonna’s friendship and gave her some advice — though both items came with an impending sense of doom for the rapper, who would die from wounds inflicted in a drive-by shooting a little over a year later.

“I offer my friendship once again, this time stronger and focused. If you are still interested I would like to further discuss this with you but some of it couldn’t wait. I felt compelled to tell you…just in case anything happened to me,” he said. “Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem there are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm!” Tupac wrote. “Let my 6 bullets be proof of that!”

After signing the letter “Always 2Pac Tupac Shakur,” he added a final request.

Read More: Biggie Smalls and Tupac

“I don’t know how you feel about visiting me but if you could find it in your heart I would love to speak face to face with you,” he said. “It’s funny but this experience has taught me to not take time 4 granted.”

Four sections from Tupac’s letter were redacted by TMZ. Gotta Have Rock and Roll will auction off the full document between July 19-28, with a starting bid of $100,000.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME