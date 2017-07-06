Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesA Previously Unseen Letter from Tupac to Madonna Is Being Put up For Auction
Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'
spaceSpaceX Successfully Launches a Communication Satellite on the Third Try
SpaceX Launch
VenezuelaMaduro Supporters Storm Venezuela's Congress and Attack Opposition Lawmakers
Franco Casella
Justice DepartmentHobby Lobby Will Give Back 5,000 Smuggled Ancient Iraqi Artifacts
Hobby Lobby At Center Of Supreme Court Case Against Affordable Care Act Birth Control Clause
Immigration

Hawaii State Attorneys Say Including Grandmas in Trump's Travel Ban is ‘Preposterous’

Associated Press
Jul 05, 2017

(HONOLULU) — Hawaii state attorneys challenging the Trump administration's travel ban say the U.S. government is holding on to the "preposterous contention" that grandparents aren't considered close family relationships.

Under the partially reinstated ban, people from six majority-Muslim countries who want new visas must have a close family relationship or a relationship with an entity such as a business in the U.S.

Those family relationships include parent, spouse, child or sibling.

Hawaii filed an emergency motion asking a judge to clarify that the ban can't be enforced if the relationship involves grandparents and others.

The government, however, said close family relationships are defined by the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Hawaii responded Wednesday by saying other immigration laws include family members the Trump administration wants to exclude.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed for the partially restored travel ban.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME