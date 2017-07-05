Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ArtsTim Kaine: People Like Condi Rice and Albert Einstein Show Why We Need the Arts
Picture dated 1931 of German-born Swiss-
ResearchNo, Period Brain Is Not Actually a Thing
Calendar: PMS or Menstruation Cycle
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSERED
Exercise/Fitness4 Weird Ways to Work Out
austin-esther-starbucks
Courtesy of Austin Mann
Romance

Epic Caffeine-Fueled Starbucks Proposal Sets a New Standard for Love Notes

Raisa Bruner
5:28 PM ET

The Starbucks at Amsterdam's airport may not strike some as the most romantic spot on the planet. But for globetrotting freelance photographers Esther Havens and Austin Mann, it was the perfect place for a marriage proposal, given that the two had struck up their romance in that very same coffee shop over a series of hidden love notes, a habit that ended up spanning café locations in airport terminals around the world.

In a post on the Starbucks blog, now-fiancé Mann explained how it all went down. Although the duo initially met in 2008, he ended up taping or hiding messages to Havens in Starbucks in different airports around the world, as they both traveled so frequently and would inevitably pass through the chain's outposts. He would send her clues as to where to find the notes, and thus began a long-distance romance of epic, caffeine-fueled proportions.

For the proposal, Mann alerted the Amsterdam Starbucks' staff and made sure that Haven's family were in the airport for the big moment. And while a security line snafu almost derailed the plan, ultimately she did head to their Starbucks, pick up a note, and discover her soon-to-be groom waiting for her at the counter with a ring.

"Everyone cheered. I had no idea anyone was watching," Havens said of the unexpected surprise.

As for the rest of us? We can only hope that someone has the forethought to send us a text, let alone hide notes around the world.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME