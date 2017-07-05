U.S.
The Trump International Golf Links Course Opens
Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial ?100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. Further plans to build hotels and homes on the site have been put on hold until a decision has been made on the building of an offshore windfarm nearby. Ian MacNicol—Getty Images
Donald Trump

You Can Now Buy Golf Clubs Used by Donald Trump

Associated Press
3:12 PM ET

(BOSTON) — A set of irons used by Donald Trump before he became president is being auctioned off.

Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons golf clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Each of the irons has "D. Trump" engraved on its head.

The auction house says Trump gifted the set to Andrew Lombardo, who caddied for Trump from 2004 to 2008.

Lombardo says Trump used the clubs in rounds played at Bedminster with a variety of celebrities, business executives and pro golfers, including pro golfer Natalie Gulbis and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The clubs are described as being "in fine condition, with expected light signs of use."

Bidding opened June 26 and concludes July 12.

