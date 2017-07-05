The Internet Can't Even Handle Ryan Gosling's Nearly-Identical Doppelgänger

Ryan Gosling, unanimous sweetheart of the Internet , is an online phenomenon all on his own — but what if there were two of him?

That's the dilemma that fans are facing after Buzzfeed pointed out that Gosling has a nearly-identical celebrity doppelgänger in Johannes Laschet, a menswear blogger from Aachen, Germany whose father also happens to be notable German politician Armin Laschet. Commenters on Laschet's Instagram account have commented about the similarity in the two men's dapper looks, leaving comments like "Ryan Gosling sighting" and "Ryan Gosling doppelgänger."

Based on his Instagram posts, it appears that Johannes shares not only Gosling's extremely photogenic visage but his penchant for dapper hats and excellently tailored menswear. Can the Internet even handle this much handsomeness?