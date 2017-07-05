This Photo May Prove Amelia Earhart Survived Her Final Flight

Undated picture taken in the 1930s of American aviator Amelia Earhart, at the controls of her plane.

Undated picture taken in the 1930s of American aviator Amelia Earhart, at the controls of her plane. AFP/Getty Images

Famed aviator Amelia Earhart may have survived her round-the-world attempt only to be later captured by Japanese forces, according to a newly discovered photograph.

Investigators behind a new History channel documentary believe the trailblazing American pilot is pictured in a photo found in a National Archives file. The image purportedly shows Earhart alive after her plane fell low on fuel during her mission to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe.

The photo depicts a woman, believed to be Earhart, and a man who closely resembles her navigator, Fred Noonan, on a dock. A Japanese ship can be seen in the background carrying what appears to be Earhart's plane.

Les Kinney/National Archives

Former FBI Executive Assistant Director Shawn Henry dives into the new possible clue in a two-hour History special called Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence , which premieres Sunday.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, achieving the feat in 1932. She vanished somewhere over the Pacific Ocean on July 2, 1937, after her plane ran low on fuel on her round-the-world trip. Her fate has been debated for decades and has sparked several conspiracy theories.