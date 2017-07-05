History
Search
Sign In
celebritiesThe Internet Is Crushed Taylor Swift Didn't Host Her Usual 4th of July Bash
Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Shanghai
Supreme Court'I Wish You Bad Luck.' Read Supreme Court Justice John Roberts' Unconventional Speech to His Son's Graduating Class
President Barack Obama Delivers Final State Of The Union Address
Health CareHow the Senate Health Care Bill Would Hurt Seniors in Nursing Homes
President Donald Trump
fashionExperience Legendary Celine Dion at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 : Day Two
Undated picture taken in the 30' s of American fem
Undated picture taken in the 1930s of American aviator Amelia Earhart, at the controls of her plane.  AFP/Getty Images
Aviation

This Photo May Prove Amelia Earhart Survived Her Final Flight

Melissa Chan
Updated: 11:53 AM ET | Originally published: 11:29 AM ET

Famed aviator Amelia Earhart may have survived her round-the-world attempt only to be later captured by Japanese forces, according to a newly discovered photograph.

Investigators behind a new History channel documentary believe the trailblazing American pilot is pictured in a photo found in a National Archives file. The image purportedly shows Earhart alive after her plane fell low on fuel during her mission to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe.

The photo depicts a woman, believed to be Earhart, and a man who closely resembles her navigator, Fred Noonan, on a dock. A Japanese ship can be seen in the background carrying what appears to be Earhart's plane.

Les Kinney/National Archives 

Former FBI Executive Assistant Director Shawn Henry dives into the new possible clue in a two-hour History special called Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence, which premieres Sunday.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, achieving the feat in 1932. She vanished somewhere over the Pacific Ocean on July 2, 1937, after her plane ran low on fuel on her round-the-world trip. Her fate has been debated for decades and has sparked several conspiracy theories.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME