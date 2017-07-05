Newsfeed
celebrities

Watch Cool Mom Chrissy Teigen Rap a Children's Book to Daughter Luna

Cady Lang
11:58 AM ET

Model, Twitter enthusiast and professional husband troller Chrissy Teigen confirmed once again that she's not a normal mom but a cool mom when she rapped a children's story to her adorable daughter with John Legend, Luna, instead of just reading it conventionally.

In doing so, Teigen joins the musical canon of artists like the Migos and Ludacris who have used children's literature as a way to freestyle rap in the past. To attend this hip listening party, Luna came appropriately attired in a onesie that read "gangsta napper."

The book that Teigen chose to put her own creative twist on is kid classic "Barnyard Dance" by Sandra Boynton and by the looks of Luna's dance moves, it looks like both mother and daughter heartily approve of the book choice.

Watch Luna and Teigen get their reading on below.

💕 @betches

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

