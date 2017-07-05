For Celine Dion, every day presents an opportunity to make waves. At least, that's been the legendary singer's latest approach to stepping out in style while at Paris's extra-glitzy Haute Couture Fashion Week . While Dion has traditionally hewn to sparkling, stage-friendly gowns in her former iteration as a Vegas performer and beloved Canadian musical icon , this year has proved that Dion is ready to embrace her status as a queen of fashion-forward hearts and make a splash on the red carpet.

In just one week, Dion wore outfits from high-end designers like Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli as she attended their runway shows, posed good-naturedly for paparazzi while walking through hallways and heading to her car on the street, and generally lived her very best life. This shouldn't be entirely unexpected; her latest red-carpet outings, from May's Met Ball to the February Grammy's, have all been swoon-worthy style moments for the superstar as well. But with this latest slew of high-fashion outfits, Dion proves she can serve looks all day — and week — long.

And it's not just during fashion week; these Instagrams from the last month are evidence that Dion's status as a bona fide street style star is looking pretty solid this summer. The best part? She's always willing to strike a pose.