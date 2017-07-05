Chris Christie Gets Roasted With a Detailed Sand Sculpture of His Day at the Beach

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was roasted over the weekend—not by the sun, but by a sandcastle.

An internet storm spread around New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after photos emerged that showed the governor and his family appearing to relax on a state beach on Sunday after he'd closed the state's beaches and parks to the public after hitting a deadlock over budget standoff a few days earlier.

While Christie's spokesman told a reporter that he “didn't get any sun” over the weekend, the photos, obtained by local news site NJ.com, showed Christie on a beach chair among beach towels, cooler boxes, and family members at the Island Beach State Park, where the state keeps a beach house residence for the governor's use.

Christie defended his actions on Good Day Philadelphia saying, "I’m sorry they’re not the governor," responding to a question about people blocked from the beach. "This is a residence. Here’s the problem. We have a residence in Princeton as well and that place is a place where people can go and tour but they can’t if the government’s closed. Am I supposed to move out and stay in a hotel?"

The photos and response sent social media into a meme frenzy over the weekend with Photoshop savvy users adding the baseball-cap-wearing governor onto endless things.

Perhaps the most dedicated response, though, was spotted on the governor’s own turf. On the Jersey Shore, a giant sand sculpture depicted the governor lounging in a chair while a shark loomed beside him. According to NBC Washington , lifeguards said the sculptors are only known as Larry and Tom, and it took them about four hours to complete their satirical work.

Inspiration in SeasideHeights from @GovChristie stay at a closed state park beach house during budget crisis @NBCNewYork @JSHurricaneNews pic.twitter.com/MViaOTlDrh - Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) July 4, 2017