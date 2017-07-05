This Photo Convinced the Internet That French President Emmanuel Macron Is Actually James Bond

Emmanuel Macron is doing a good job convincing the world that he's cut out for the life of an international spy. After the French president shared a photo of himself being dropped onto the nuclear submarine Le Terrible from a helicopter Tuesday, the Internet had a field day comparing him to James Bond .

In the picture which captured the leader taking part in a missile launch simulation , Macron can be seen being lowered in a harness and hard hat while the crew of the surfaced sub pulls him in the direction of the open door. "How freakin' hardcore is this Macron dude," wrote Twitter user Stanley Pignal. "Getting dropped from a chopper onto a sub? This is firmly in James Bond territory."

Of course, this isn't the first time Macron has gone viral since winning France's presidency in May. His recent official portrait not only launched a hilarious photoshop battle but garnered over 100,000 likes on Twitter alone.

Visite aux sous-mariniers du SNLE 'Le Terrible'. pic.twitter.com/Eu9dYmrXCO - Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 4, 2017

See some of the best reactions to Macron's James Bond-esque photo below.

'My name is Macron. Emmanuel Macron.' https://t.co/AGDMFaIHdF - Hélène Lisle (@lislehelene) July 4, 2017

President Handsome over here ruining presidenting for the rest of us. https://t.co/6h9W31l4DZ - Ryan Smith (@wryansmith) July 4, 2017

When you are the French president, it's normal to land into a waterborne vessel by air. https://t.co/HIJuHYfFgO - Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 4, 2017

How freakin' hardcore is this Macron dude? Getting dropped from a chopper onto a sub? This is firmly in James Bond territory. https://t.co/WlGawuJPNR - Stanley Pignal (@spignal) July 4, 2017

Coming soon: President drops in on International Space Station, snaps selfie https://t.co/tXMEcFe7qU - Nicholas Vinocur (@NicholasVinocur) July 4, 2017

When you're a 37 year old president there's stuff you can do that your peers can't. Except maybe Putin. He would have lifted the submarine https://t.co/qRffZhqcSn - Arun G (@aarungeorge) July 4, 2017

Ok so Emmanuel Macron has gone full James Bond now. Mon dieu! https://t.co/IHXHxUQOOc - ap (@annanotherthng) July 4, 2017

French President Macron going down on submarine from helicopter! No, he hasn't boasted about his 56-inch chest! 😄 @girishkuber https://t.co/svP38nwj1c - Rohit Kadlag (@rohitkadlag) July 5, 2017