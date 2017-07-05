Newsfeed
celebrity

Arcade Fire Just Trolled Kendall and Kylie Jenner With Their Own T-Shirts

Luke Morgan Britton / NME
11:21 AM ET

Arcade Fire are selling their own version of the controversial Kendall and Kylie Jenner band t-shirts.

Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner were widely mocked last week over a new fashion line which appropriated a range of classic rock and rap t-shirts. Merch from the likes of Pink Floyd, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Ozzy Osbourne and Notorious BIG had been edited for the pair’s new range, with the Jenners’ likenesses displayed across the classic artwork. The shirts were originally being sold for £125 each via their web store, but were later removed after the stars were sent cease and desist letters.

Arcade Fire’s merch stand at their London show this evening (July 4) included one of the stencils of Kendall Jenner featured in the offending t-shirts with a logo of their new album title ‘Everything Now’ emblazoned on top. See in the tweet below.

Arcade Fire play the first of two intimate shows at London's York Hall tonight. They will play their second show at the venue on Wednesday (July 5) before a Manchester gig at Castlefield Bowl on Thursday (July 6).

The Canadian band are gearing up to release their fifth album, "Everything Now," which is scheduled to drop later this month (July 28).

This article originally appeared on NME.com

