Scientists Discovered a Giant Crocodile With T-Rex Teeth That's Straight Out of Your Nightmares

An artist’s rendering shows Razana and its giant teeth eating the carcass of a plant-eating dinosaur in the Middle Jurassic of Madagascar.

An artist’s rendering shows Razana and its giant teeth eating the carcass of a plant-eating dinosaur in the Middle Jurassic of Madagascar. Fabio Manucci—Natural History Museum in Milan

A giant crocodile with teeth like a T-Rex was a top predator during the Jurassic period, researchers found in a recent study.

Called Razanandrongobe sakalavae and nicknamed "Razana," the animal roamed Madagascar about 170 million years ago, according to the study published in PeerJ . Researchers first described the crocodile ancestor based on isolated teeth and a fragmented bone documented in a 2006 study. At the time, scientists could not determine whether Razana was a dinosaur or an unknown crocodile ancestor.

New cranial fossils enabled a team of Italian paleontologists to identify Razana as a crocodile relative, making her the oldest representative of a group of animals similar to crocodiles called Notosuchians.

Unlike modern crocodiles, Razana had a large jaw and serrated teeth similar to that of a T-Rex, suggesting that the animal was a top hunter and scavenger in the Middle Jurassic.