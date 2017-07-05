The Cops Got Called to Break Up a Slip 'N Slide Party. Watch Their Hilarious Response

A pair of police officers who were called to a North Carolina home over complaints about a homemade Slip 'N Slide decided to go down the water ride themselves instead of putting a stop to the Fourth of July festivities.

Asheville police officer Carrie Lee and her partner, officer Joe Jones, arrived at the annual neighborhood block party earlier this week to respond to a report that the slip-and-slide was blocking the road.

"We looked at it and determined it wasn't really an issue," Lee said in a video interview that the police department posted on Twitter. "So the first thing I said, I said I'm not here to break up your fun."

Asheville Police respond to call, end up joining in on neighborhood 4th of July party https://t.co/ELRc1sCa69 #LiveOnWLOS @AshevillePolice pic.twitter.com/hTCQRX7M3I - WLOS (@WLOS_13) July 3, 2017

Lee can be seen in a video going down the water ride while sitting inside of a black garbage bag, much to the delight of both adult and children party-goers. Jones took a turn while sitting inside of an inner tube.

"My butt is wet," he says in the video.