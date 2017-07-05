The Reddit user who created the viral GIF of President Donald Trump body slamming CNN's logo has apologized for his past racist and anti-Semitic posts and comments .

The user, who goes by "HanA--holeSolo" on Reddit, apologized on Tuesday, Business Insider reports . The original post has since been deleted, but screenshots of the alleged apology have since been posted by other social media users.

"I would like to apologize to the members of the Reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened," he wrote, according to the screenshots. "I am in no way this kind of person. I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so my entire life."

Redditor HanAssholeSolo, the guy who posted the Trump/CNN clip the president tweeted, has apologized to @CNN, the media, and others pic.twitter.com/GlePoiSlFj - Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 4, 2017

In June, for example, the Reddit user posted a graphic of CNN personalities, featuring the Jewish Star of David next to all of them. The title, according to Business Insider, was "Something strange about CNN...can't quite put my finger on it." On Sunday, he wrote "F--- ISLAM," in a post, according to Business Insider, and also wrote"there's a MOAB (Mother of All Bomb's) for that" when commenting on a photo of refugees walking together in a crowd.

But in his apology on Tuesday, the Reddit called his recent social media fame an "extreme wake-up call."

"Free speech is a right we all have, but it shouldn't be used in the manner that it was in the posts that were put on this site," the user wrote. "I do not advocated violence against the press and the meme I posted was in no way advocating that in any way, shape, or form."