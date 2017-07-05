Politics
Search
Sign In
Winter OlympicsOlympic Skier Gus Kenworthy on Being Gay in the Age of Trump: 'We Definitely Have a Ways to Go'
Winter X Games Press Conference
Donald TrumpTrump Looks for Friendlier European Welcome in Poland
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Congress'It's Not a Stage.' Congressman Criticized After Posting Video From Auschwitz
US Congressman Auschwitz
TelevisionSophie Turner: I Want Sansa Stark to Have ‘More Kills’ on Game of Thrones
sophie-turner
trump-wrestle-cnn
Twitter/Donald Trump Twitter/Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The Person Behind Trump's CNN-Punching GIF Is Now Apologizing

Madeline Farber
7:53 AM ET

The Reddit user who claimed credit for creating the animated GIF showing President Donald Trump body slamming CNN's logo is apologizing for racist and anti-Semitic comments he reportedly made in the past.

"I would like to apologize to the members of the Reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened," wrote the user, who goes by "HanA--holeSolo" on the site. "I am in no way this kind of person. I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so my entire life."

The original post has been deleted, but not before screenshots of the message were posted online.

Trump posted a version of the CNN video on July 2. "HanA--holeSolo," the Reddit user, claimed credit for creating it soon thereafter. That led reporters to analyze his or her history on the site. In June, the user posted a graphic critical of Jewish staffers at CNN. On Sunday, the user wrote "F--- ISLAM." A comment about a photo of crowd of refugees read "there's a MOAB (Mother of All Bomb's) for that."

"Free speech is a right we all have, but it shouldn't be used in the manner that it was in the posts that were put on this site," the user wrote in his or her apology. "I do not advocated violence against the press and the meme I posted was in no way advocating that in any way, shape, or form."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME