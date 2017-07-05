New York City Cop Fatally Shot While Sitting in Her Patrol Car

A New York City police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died, police said.

Sgt. Brendan Ryan of the New York Police Department said 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday in what police are calling a "clear assassination." Police said other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them.

The attack happened in the Bronx just after 12:30 a.m. while the officer was sitting in her the vehicle with her partner, the police said. Her partner radioed for help while other officers spotted the suspect and began chasing him.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.

Ryan said police were unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.