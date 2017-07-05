Chinese Media Says India Needs to Be Taught a 'Bitter Lesson' Over Its Border Dispute

An editorial that ran in China's Global Times Tuesday has ramped up the rhetoric in an ongoing military dispute along a portion of the Sino-Indian border.

The English-language Global Times is published under the aegis of the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily .

Under the headline, "India will suffer worse losses than in 1962 if it incites border clash" the newspaper said that New Delhi needed to be taught "a bitter lesson" for allegedly trespassing across the border in Sikkim border, known in China as Donglang.

The headline refers to the year China launched offensives against India in the Ladakh region.

“We firmly believe that the face-off in the Donglang area will end up with the Indian troops in retreat," the editorial said. "The Indian military can choose to return to its territory with dignity, or be kicked out of the area by Chinese soldiers.”

It continued: “The Chinese public is infuriated by India’s provocation. We believe the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is powerful enough to expel Indian troops out of Chinese territory.”