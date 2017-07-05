World
Search
Sign In
North KoreaKim Jong Un Vows to Never Put North Korea's Nukes on the Negotiation Table
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's KCNA in Pyongyang
ChinaChina Says It Has Invited Foreign Physicians to Treat Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo
Nobel Prize Laureates Press Conference
Korean PeninsulaU.S. Calls North Korea's First ICBM Test-Launch a 'New Escalation of Threat'
North Korea Koreas Tensions
QatarArab Nations Say They Have Received Qatar's Reply to Their Demands But Don't Elaborate
ANOC General Assembly - Day 5
India's Cities &amp; Landmarks
Sikkim Border, Rammam Border checkpoint, West Bengal India, March 20, 2015. Nigel Killeen—Moment Editorial/Getty Images
China

Chinese Media Says India Needs to Be Taught a 'Bitter Lesson' Over Its Border Dispute

Joseph Hincks
3:49 AM ET

An editorial that ran in China's Global Times Tuesday has ramped up the rhetoric in an ongoing military dispute along a portion of the Sino-Indian border.

The English-language Global Times is published under the aegis of the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily.

Under the headline, "India will suffer worse losses than in 1962 if it incites border clash" the newspaper said that New Delhi needed to be taught "a bitter lesson" for allegedly trespassing across the border in Sikkim border, known in China as Donglang.

The headline refers to the year China launched offensives against India in the Ladakh region.

“We firmly believe that the face-off in the Donglang area will end up with the Indian troops in retreat," the editorial said. "The Indian military can choose to return to its territory with dignity, or be kicked out of the area by Chinese soldiers.”

It continued: “The Chinese public is infuriated by India’s provocation. We believe the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is powerful enough to expel Indian troops out of Chinese territory.”

Willy Lam, a professor at The Chinese University of Hong Kong's centre for China studies, tells TIME that while hawkish editorials do not necessarily reflect the intention of the Chinese government, "this unusually pugilistic article [is] geared toward establishing the moral high ground for China."

It's unlikely Beijing would want to risk an accidental skirmish with India, let alone a full-fledged war similar to that in 1962 — particularly in the midst of North Korean missile tests and diplomatic tension on multiple fronts over maritime borders. Nevertheless, says Lam, "Xi wants to appear strong and "in control" in the run-up to a critical party congress scheduled for late autumn."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME