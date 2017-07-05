World
China

China Says It Has Invited Foreign Physicians to Treat Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo

Associated Press
12:51 AM ET

(BEIJING) — China says it has invited U.S. and German liver cancer experts to join a medical team treating imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo.

The judicial bureau for the northeastern city of Shenyang said Wednesday in an online statement that Liu's family members made a request for foreign experts and Liu's medical team agreed. Liu, China's best-known political prisoner, is being treated at a Shenyang hospital for late-stage liver cancer diagnosed in late May.

Amid rising criticism, China says it has assembled a team of eight Chinese specialists to oversee Liu's treatment, and released statements and video footage testifying to the care he is receiving.

Foreign governments and Liu's supporters are urging Beijing to release him and allow him the freedom to choose where he wants to be treated.

