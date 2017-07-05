World
ANOC General Assembly - Day 5
The Doha Skyline at sunrise on November 17, 2016 in Qatar.  Mark Runnacles—Getty Images for ANOC
Qatar

Arab Nations Say They Have Received Qatar's Reply to Their Demands But Don't Elaborate

Associated Press
12:00 AM ET

(DUBAI) — A quartet of Arab nations says it has received Qatar's response to their demands for ending a diplomatic crisis gripping the Gulf.

A joint statement issued early Wednesday morning said Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would respond "in a timely manner." It did not elaborate.

Foreign ministers from the four countries are due to meet later Wednesday in Cairo.

The four countries early last month cut diplomatic ties to Qatar in large part over their allegations that it supports extremist groups. Qatar denies backing extremists.

They later issued a 13-point list of demands to Qatar to end the standoff. Qatar submitted a written response to mediator Kuwait on Monday.

Energy-rich Qatar hosts some 10,000 American troops at its sprawling al-Udeid Air Base.

