fourth of julyAll the Ways Americans Home and Abroad Celebrated This Fourth of July
July Fourth New York
White HouseRobert Mueller's Probe Could Draw Focus to Russian Organized Crime Operations
Special Counsel Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation in Washington
WorldPolice and Firefighters Have Become the Symbols of an Anti-Austerity Push in Britain
BRITAIN-INCIDENT-FIRE
MLBBaseball in London? A Major League Showcase Is Held in Hyde Park
Britain Baseball
Television

Will & Grace Celebrate the Fourth of July With a New Promo

Mary Sollosi / Entertainment Weekly
Jul 04, 2017

Let’s hear it for the red, white, and booze: Will & Grace is celebrating this Independence Day with a new promo for the upcoming series revival.

“11 years and a few [martini emojis] later, they’re back!” the show tweeted with the new video, which is titled “Let’s Get This Party Started” and features its quartet of stars dancing, laughing, stage-slapping each other (that would be Karen and Jack), and otherwise goofing around.

Stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack both retweeted the video, with McCormack adding, “Happy 4th! See y’all soon!”

Back in January, NBC officially announced the return of the Emmy-winning sitcom, which will be getting a 12-episode limited revival this fall. McCormack, Hayes, Debra Messing, and Megan Mullally will all be back for the new episodes.

The hype has been building steadily ever since the network confirmed the beloved series’ ninth season, with the stars sharing behind-the-scenes photos from a promo shoot in March, NBC releasing a musical trailer in May, and creator Max Mutchnick last month tweeting a page from the revival’s script, which includes the unexplained presence of a monkey.

Check out the new promo video above. The Will & Grace revival premieres on NBC on Thursday, Sept. 28.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME