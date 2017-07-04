U.S.
Fourth of July celebrations in New York
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JULY 04: Fireworks illuminate the sky over the East River during the 40th annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks in New York City, on July 04, 2016. 4th of July celebrations mark the United States' 240th Independence Day. (Photo by Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
fourth of july

How to Watch July 4th Fireworks on TV

Associated Press
6:16 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — Happy nonpartisan Fourth of July!

In this rancorous political environment, America's birthday is a chance for people to leave the verbal fireworks aside, at least briefly, and understand and appreciate what they've got.

TV, which typically revels in left-right shouting matches, instead is cooperating with shows that help do just that.

This is where you can see fireworks — without leaving your couch.

"A Capitol Fourth," 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, airing on PBS, online at pbs.org and on NPR radio stations.

John Stamos hosts this celebration from the U.S. Capitol lawn for an audience that includes U.S. troops serving around the world.

Performers include The Beach Boys; The Four Tops; The Blues Brothers (Dan Akroyd, Jim Belushi); country musicians Kellie Pickler and Trace Adkins; gospel singer Yolanda Adams; and Broadway star Laura Osnes.

"Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular," 8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC.

The fireworks display over New York's East River promises to illuminate the city's skyline with pyrotechnics launched from five barges, accompanied by music from the West Point Band and Glee Club.

Other scheduled performers include Lady Antebellum; Brad Paisley; Hailee Steinfeld; Jennifer Lopez; Sheryl Crow; and Charlie Puth. The telecast's hosts, from NBC's American Ninja Warrior," are Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy.

