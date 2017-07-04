U.S.
Search
Sign In
FBIFBI Employees Wear 'Comey Is My Homey' Shirts to Family Day
James Comey - Washington, DC
Crime5 People Arrested During Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Defending champion Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas compete for the women's title during Nathan's Famous 100th Anniversary of the 4th of July hot dog-easting contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY, on July 4, 2016.
Crime'10 Day Gig Overseas.' Woman Used Craigslist to Find Hitman to Kill Ex-Husband
WorldJustin Trudeau Encourages Openness as U.S. and Britain 'Are Turning Inward'
The Prince Of Wales &amp; Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Canada - Day 3
Ice In Freezer
Getty Images
Crime

Florida Man Hid Wife's Body in Freezer for 8 Years

Associated Press
3:02 PM ET

(SUN CITY CENTER, Fla.) — Authorities in Florida say the heirs of a man who hid his wife's body in a freezer so he could continue collecting her Social Security benefits have repaid the government for the money he took.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release the heirs sold Allan Dunn's condo in Sun City Center, a retirement community south of Tampa, and paid $15,743 to the Social Security Administration.

Prosecutors say Margaret Dunn died at home in 2002 and Allan Dunn hid her body in the freezer. He then collected her Social Security benefits until he died in 2010.

Following his death, authorities learned Dunn's wife was dead. The heirs, who didn't know Dunn had hidden his wife's body, agreed to waive their right to inherit the condo and sold it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME