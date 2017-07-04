5 People Arrested During Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Defending champion Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas compete for the women's title during Nathan's Famous 100th Anniversary of the 4th of July hot dog-easting contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY, on July 4, 2016.

Defending champion Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas compete for the women's title during Nathan's Famous 100th Anniversary of the 4th of July hot dog-easting contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY, on July 4, 2016. Anthony Behar—Sipa USA/AP

Police say five people have been taken into custody after trying to disrupt the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

About midway through the men's competition, some people amid the crowd of spectators at the contest on the Coney Island boardwalk appeared to be trying to unfold a black banner. Police stationed at the event rushed into the crowd, handcuffed the demonstrators and took them away.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had members giving away free vegan hot dogs outside the event, but a spokeswoman says the people arrested inside weren't with PETA.