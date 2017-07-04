U.S.
Search
Sign In
FBIFBI Employees Wear 'Comey Is My Homey' Shirts to Family Day
James Comey - Washington, DC
CrimeFlorida Man Hid Wife's Body in Freezer for 8 Years
Ice In Freezer
Crime'10 Day Gig Overseas.' Woman Used Craigslist to Find Hitman to Kill Ex-Husband
WorldJustin Trudeau Encourages Openness as U.S. and Britain 'Are Turning Inward'
The Prince Of Wales &amp; Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Canada - Day 3
Defending champion Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas compete for the women's title during Nathan's Famous 100th Anniversary of the 4th of July hot dog-easting contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY, on July 4, 2016.
Defending champion Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas compete for the women's title during Nathan's Famous 100th Anniversary of the 4th of July hot dog-easting contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY, on July 4, 2016.  Anthony Behar—Sipa USA/AP
Crime

5 People Arrested During Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Associated Press
2:59 PM ET

Police say five people have been taken into custody after trying to disrupt the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

About midway through the men's competition, some people amid the crowd of spectators at the contest on the Coney Island boardwalk appeared to be trying to unfold a black banner. Police stationed at the event rushed into the crowd, handcuffed the demonstrators and took them away.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had members giving away free vegan hot dogs outside the event, but a spokeswoman says the people arrested inside weren't with PETA.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME