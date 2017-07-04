FBI Employees Wear 'Comey Is My Homey' Shirts to Family Day

Some FBI employees chose to honor former director James Comey by wearing "Comey is my homey" T-shirts to a Family Day event Friday.

Shirts with the saying on them started being sold online by various outlets after President Donald Trump fired the former FBI director back in May.

Jimmy Kimmel said in May he was selling "Comey is my homey" shirts after delivering an opening-monologue about the firing. He said at the time he would use some of the money to send "a very nasty letter directly to the Oval Office."

At least a dozen people were seen wearing the shirt at the annual FBI event for employees and their families, HuffPost reported , citing social media posts.