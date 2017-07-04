U.S.
Search
Sign In
CrimeFlorida Man Hid Wife's Body in Freezer for 8 Years
Ice In Freezer
Crime5 People Arrested During Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Defending champion Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas compete for the women's title during Nathan's Famous 100th Anniversary of the 4th of July hot dog-easting contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY, on July 4, 2016.
Crime'10 Day Gig Overseas.' Woman Used Craigslist to Find Hitman to Kill Ex-Husband
WorldJustin Trudeau Encourages Openness as U.S. and Britain 'Are Turning Inward'
The Prince Of Wales &amp; Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Canada - Day 3
2016 Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship
Joey Chestnut and Carmen Cincotti at the 2016 Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at Arm & Hammer Park on Sept. 24, 2016 in Trenton, New Jersey.  Bobby Bank—Getty Images
Food

Joey Chestnut Breaks His Own Record to Win Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Yifan Wang
1:54 PM ET

On Tuesday, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut devoured 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the annual Fourth of July eating contest hosted by Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island, N.Y.

Chestnut ate 12 more hot dogs than runner-up Carmen Cincotti, retaining his championship title from last year. The number also broke the contest record of 70 dogs in 10 minutes, set by Chestnut himself during the 2016 competition.

“I’m really happy I got this win,” Chestnut said, gripping the Mustard Belt, “I slowed down way more more than I wanted to, I definitely have room for more ... I'm looking forward to next year.”

The professional competitive eater from California had won the well-known contest for eight years in a row beginning in 2007, until Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie ended his run in 2015 with a surprise victory. Stonie came third this year by eating 48 dogs.

In the women’s contest, Miki Sudo came in first place for the fourth straight year, consuming 41 frankfurters in 10 minutes.

Chestnut and Sudo each competed with more than a dozen participants, who earned their seats from regional qualifying events. Both champions will leave with a prize of $10,000.

Thousands came to watch the contestants scarf down hot dogs and buns on the signature blue-and-yellow stage, led by an hour-long musical and dance pre-event performance.

Many people wore hot dog-shaped foam hats and held signs with messages like "Bun Stuff" to cheer for the eaters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME