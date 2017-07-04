U.S.
Food

Reigning Women's Champ Devours Competition Again in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Associated Press
12:48 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Miki Sudo has notched a fourth-time win in the women's division of the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in New York.

The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title Tuesday. She beat Michelle Lesco, who downed 32 franks and buns. Women's record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas came in third with 30.

Thomas holds the women's record for the contest, at 45 dogs and buns.

Thousands of people — many wearing hot-dog-shaped hats — gathered on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.

The men's competition is later Tuesday. Nine-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will defend his title in a rematch against Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie.

