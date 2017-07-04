Politics
Search
Sign In
North KoreaRussia and China Call for U.S. to Freeze Large-Scale Military Exercises Amid North Korea Tensions
Russia China
Transportation6 Surprising Facts About the Erie Canal on Its 200th Birthday
Erie Canal in Rochester, NY postcard.
Chris Christie'I Don't Apologize for It.' Chris Christie Defends His Beach Visit During Shutdown
NJ Gov. Chris Christie Speaks At Gov't And Media Conference
Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen Wants You to Stop Sending Her Pictures of Babies Who Look Like John Legend
Premiere Of WGN America's "Underground" Season 2 - Arrivals
Donald Trump

More Americans Trust CNN Than Donald Trump, Poll Finds

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:55 AM ET

While Donald Trump has recently bashed CNN on Twitter, a new poll has found that more Americans actually trust the network more than the President.

Overall, 50% of adults said they trust CNN more than Trump, compared to 43% of adults who said they trust the President more than CNN, according to a poll from Survey Monkey.

Whether people trust CNN or Trump more varied largely along party lines.

Of Republicans, 89% said they trusted Trump more, and 9% said they trusted CNN more.

Among Democrats, only 5% said they trust Trump more compared to the 91% who said they trusted CNN more.

Independents were split with 40% saying they trust Trump more and 55% saying they trust CNN more.

The survey found that adults also trusted the New York Times, Washington Post and network news programs like NBC, CBS and ABC more than the President.

The online poll surveyed 4,965 adults from June 29 to July 3, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME