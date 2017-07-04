World
North Korea

Russia and China Call for U.S. to Freeze Large-Scale Military Exercises Amid North Korea Tensions

Associated Press
11:03 AM ET

(MOSCOW ) — Russia and China have proposed that North Korea declare a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests while the United States and South Korea refrain from large-scale military exercises.

The call was issued in a joint statement by the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries on Tuesday following talks between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement came after North Korea tested a missile that flew higher and longer than previous ones, sparking concerns around the world.

Moscow and Beijing suggested that if Pyongyang halts nuclear and missile tests while the U.S. and Seoul freeze military maneuvers, the parties could sit down for talks that should lead to obligations not to use force and to refrain from aggression.

