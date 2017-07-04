Newsfeed
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Wants You to Stop Sending Her Pictures of Babies Who Look Like John Legend

Rachel Lewis
10:46 AM ET

Chrissy Teigen has asked her Twitter followers to stop sending her pictures of babies that look like her husband, musician John Legend.

"JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES," she tweeted on Tuesday morning.

It's unclear exactly how many baby pictures Chrissy has received, but some of her followers responded by doing exactly what she'd asked them not to do.

Others with a more entrepreneurial spirit suggested she turn the photos into a book.

Others questioned why there are so many babies that look like John.

Follow TIME