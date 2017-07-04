U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaNorth Korea Says It's Tested an ICBM. Here's Why That's a Big Deal
SKorea-NKorea-missile-diplomacy
psychologyAncient Philosophers Reveal 4 Rituals That Will Make You Happier
woman holding happy face balloon
diplomacyNo 'Specific Agenda,' But Trump and Putin Have Lots to Discuss
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
Sri LankaSri Lanka's Worst-Ever Dengue Outbreak Kills 225
CORRECTION Sri Lanka Dengue Crisis
Hot Dog Eating Contestants Weigh-In Before Event
World record holder Joey Chestnut poses at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest official weigh-in ceremony while holding 59 1/2 hot dogs July 3, 2007 in New York City. Mario Tama—Getty Images
U.S.

How to Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest as 9-Time Champion Joey Chestnut Defends His Title

Associated Press
9:51 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Record-setting eaters are gearing up to gobble at the renowned Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

Nine-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is defending his title Tuesday at the showdown on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Chestnut's facing Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie in a rematch. Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his own Coney Island record.

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) is hoping for a fourth title in a row as she confronts Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas in the women's competition. Sudo powered through 38 1/2 hot dogs and buns to beat Thomas last year. But Thomas holds the women's record, at 45 franks.

The chowdown showdown usually draws thousands of spectators and will be televised on ESPN 2 at 12 p.m. E.T. It will also be streamed on Watch ESPN.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME