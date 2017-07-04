How to Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest as 9-Time Champion Joey Chestnut Defends His Title

World record holder Joey Chestnut poses at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest official weigh-in ceremony while holding 59 1/2 hot dogs July 3, 2007 in New York City. Mario Tama—Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Record-setting eaters are gearing up to gobble at the renowned Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

Nine-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is defending his title Tuesday at the showdown on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Chestnut's facing Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie in a rematch. Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his own Coney Island record.

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) is hoping for a fourth title in a row as she confronts Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas in the women's competition. Sudo powered through 38 1/2 hot dogs and buns to beat Thomas last year. But Thomas holds the women's record, at 45 franks.

The chowdown showdown usually draws thousands of spectators and will be televised on ESPN 2 at 12 p.m. E.T. It will also be streamed on Watch ESPN .